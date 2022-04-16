Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.13% of Bloom Energy worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,339,000 after acquiring an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

