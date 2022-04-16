Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 48,362,941 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £18.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30.
About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.