BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.02

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.02 and traded as low as C$14.42. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.42, with a volume of 1,808 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.95.

About BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

