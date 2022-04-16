Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €113.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.04 ($100.05).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €73.42 ($79.80) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.56 and a 200 day moving average of €77.26. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.