Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,327.0 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

