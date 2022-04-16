Bridge Mutual 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,847.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $46,847.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.78 or 0.07555660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,479.64 or 1.00023758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00054092 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

