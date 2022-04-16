Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

