Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.55 Billion

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce $13.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.43 billion and the highest is $13.66 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $60.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.93 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.31. 11,074,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.