Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $134.74 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 2,739,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,353. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.
About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
