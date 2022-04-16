Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post sales of $140.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the lowest is $134.74 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $558.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 2,739,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,353. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

