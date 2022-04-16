Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.