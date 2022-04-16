Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 509,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.