Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 509,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 270,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

