Brokerages Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novartis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Novartis reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

