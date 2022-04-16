Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

