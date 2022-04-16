Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $461.16. The company had a trading volume of 347,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,719. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.11 and its 200 day moving average is $463.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

