Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Conn’s posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

