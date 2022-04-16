Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Construction Partners also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 240,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,109. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

