Brokerages Expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Western Digital reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $10.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.