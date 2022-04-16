Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $60.67

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.72. 157,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.