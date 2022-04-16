Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Target Price at €173.75

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($188.86).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC set a €146.00 ($158.70) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($233.70) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded down €0.95 ($1.03) on Monday, hitting €129.00 ($140.22). The company had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 50.81. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €118.10 ($128.37) and a 52 week high of €202.00 ($219.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €158.49.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.