Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $21.69

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ULCC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.61. 1,447,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

