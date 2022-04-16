Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target at $46.83

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

PRRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

