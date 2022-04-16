Brokerages Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 542,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,210. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $83.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

