Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $20.21

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 5,514,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. GAP has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

