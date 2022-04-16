Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Target Price at C$139.67

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

In other news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198.07.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$134.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$141.10. The firm has a market cap of C$65.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.1100002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.