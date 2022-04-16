Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 74,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAMR. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 18,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

