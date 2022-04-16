BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $81.10. 109,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,024. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

