BSCPAD (BSCPAD) One Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $44.22 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

