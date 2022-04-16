BTIG Research Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $193.00

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.38.

PLD opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.