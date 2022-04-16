BTIG Research Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $193.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after acquiring an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after acquiring an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.