Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 2,950 ($38.44) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,750 ($35.84).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.21) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.75).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,065 ($39.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,124 ($40.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,865.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.84), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($443,622.52).

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

