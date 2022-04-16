Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 273,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Burcon NutraScience during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Burcon NutraScience by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$3.80 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRCN opened at $0.75 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 2,011.77%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

