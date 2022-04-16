BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

