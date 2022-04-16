CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0379 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.70) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.95 ($3.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.46.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

