Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

CLNFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $54.45 on Friday. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

