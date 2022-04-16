California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

California Resources stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,577 shares of company stock worth $63,675,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,436,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in California Resources by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 109,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

