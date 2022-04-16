Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,160 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,223. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.72 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

