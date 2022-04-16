Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,677 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,832. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.