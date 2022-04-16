Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 523 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

NOW traded down $18.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.33. 1,209,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

