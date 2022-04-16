Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 83,173 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.32. 139,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,537. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

