Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.91. 187,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $222.50 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

