Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,639 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.84% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 571,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,783. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.