Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 31,607,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,047,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

