Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,088,999 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 147,506 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $3,828,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,939,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.92. 586,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.