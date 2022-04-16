Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137,821 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

