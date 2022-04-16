Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,660,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.