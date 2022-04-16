Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.99 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FDX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $199.03 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

