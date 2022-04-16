Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $30.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IWR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,605. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

