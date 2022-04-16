Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.26 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 11.97% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. 56,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

