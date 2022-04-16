Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $39.50 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 214,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.56. 555,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,155. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

