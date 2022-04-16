Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,676 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.70. 1,582,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

