Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,655 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 581,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after acquiring an additional 433,688 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

BIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. 1,612,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,073. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.